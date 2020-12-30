Pelicans struggle on both ends of court in 111-86 blowout loss to Suns

PHOENIX (WAFB) - The New Orleans Pelicans dominated the points in the paint but were terrible shooting the ball from three-point range and could not stop the Phoenix Suns from hitting their deep shots in a blowout loss in the desert on Tuesday, Dec. 29 at Phoenix Suns Arena.
The Pelicans (2-2) went down 111-86 to the Suns (3-1).
Zion Williamson led New Orleans with 20 points on 9-of-13 (69%) shooting in 29 minutes. Brandon Ingram added 13 points, six rebounds, and six assists. Steven Adams chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds. Nickeil Alexander-Walker had 11 points and four assists off the bench. Rookie Kira Lewis Jr. got his first action as a pro, scoring four points, dishing one assist, and getting a steal in 10 minutes of playing time.
Jae Crowder led Phoenix with 21 points, including 5-of-8 (62.5%) on three-pointers. As a team, the Suns were 19-of-47 (40.4%) from beyond the arc. The Pelicans were a dismal 3-of-24 (12.5%) on threes.
New Orleans shot better from the field 37-of-77 (48.1%) than Phoenix’s 37-of-84 (44.0%). However, the Suns were nearly perfect, 18-of-19 (94.7%), on free throws, while the Pels only made 9-of-18 (50%) from the charity stripe. They did beat the Suns, 48-28, on points in the paint.
CLICK HERE for more.
The Pelicans will stay on the road and head to Oklahoma City to face the Thunder on New Year’s Eve at 7 p.m.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.