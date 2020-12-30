Victim in 3 alarm Treme fire says it could have been avoided

McKinnon never got a resolution. Orleans parish tax assessor’s records show it was sold once in 2010 for zero dollars to a person still listed as an owner. It also has 86 code violations dating back to 2013. There were two Code Enforcement hearings in 2009 before the property changed hands. Both ended in fines against the owner. Then there were three more hearings in 2015, 2018, and 2019. Again, the owner was fined for violations.