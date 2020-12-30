Victim in 3 alarm Treme fire says it could have been avoided

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An abandoned house in the Treme neighborhood caught fire December 8, spreading to two neighboring homes and 5 cars.
”From the next block, we could feel the heat and it was tremendous,” Mary McKinnon said. “It was just unbelievable. I said, my god, it’s like an inferno.”
Mary McKinnon had to watch the home she’s lived in since 1965 get swallowed up in that inferno. Her car exploded in the flames. A total loss.
”It’s hard to deal with,” McKinnon said. “You can’t get around, you can’t get in a place that’s familiar to you. You have to go to another place to stay for a while and then maybe another place after that.”
McKinnon says the house that caught fire on December 8 has been abandoned since before Katrina, but is used by squatters. She says there was someone inside that day and she heard them say “I’m sorry” 15 minutes before a police officer came to get her out.
”The city was warned and I asked them to please look into these properties,” McKinnon said.
McKinnon says she’s called, texted, and written members of city government endlessly ever since a small fire broke out in that same home in 2018. She just had her hip and knee replaced.
”I’m using a walker, if somebody were to come to get warm or another reason to come into the property and it goes up in flames, I’m trapped,” McKinnon said.
McKinnon never got a resolution. Orleans parish tax assessor’s records show it was sold once in 2010 for zero dollars to a person still listed as an owner. It also has 86 code violations dating back to 2013. There were two Code Enforcement hearings in 2009 before the property changed hands. Both ended in fines against the owner. Then there were three more hearings in 2015, 2018, and 2019. Again, the owner was fined for violations.
The city says the property is now slated for demolition. It’s unclear whether it was slated to be demolished before or after the fire.
“That alone was really devastating just to watch and to know that it was one of our neighbors and also that it didn’t have to happen,” Noel Anderson said.
Anderson watched on in horror as fire fighters worked through the night and into the next day. She’s been trying to spread the word and raise funds for the school teacher and volunteer tutor.
“As somebody who’s from and part of and helping the community already, you know she deserves that return,” Anderson said.
Grateful for the support, McKinnon is resilient and remains positive.
”We have our lives, everything we have can be replaced, so the Lord took care of us,” McKinnon said.
McKinnon’s greatest need right now is a car. She’s staying with a friend until she can find a place to live.
If you would like to donate, Anderson has set up a GoFundMe page.
If you have material goods to donate, you can get in touch with Noel Anderson on Facebook, or contact McKinnon’s family through the GoFundMe page above.
