Zack: All eyes on the storm potential for New Year’s Eve

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You can really start to feel the warmer and more humid breeze blowing in from the Gulf this morning and that increasing moisture is setting the stage for storm chances going into your New Year’s Eve holiday.
First up is your Wednesday which looks dry for most but very warm. Highs today will soar into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees in a few locations. Although I can’t rule out a sprinkle, most stay dry through the day today.
For New Year’s Eve a dynamic storm system will move out of Texas and into Louisiana by the afternoon and evening hours. This will set the stage for a round of showers and storms across the area with some of those storms possibly being severe. Currently the Storm Prediction Center has outlined our area in a slight risk - level 2 out of 5. This means a few storms will be capable of damaging winds or a tornado. It doesn’t look to be stormy all day long but there will be waves of rain and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening. There is the potential that the worst of the weather slides off to our east just ahead of the stroke of midnight.
By New Year’s Day we are drier but not exactly that much cooler. Highs remain near 70 with some lingering clouds. The cooler air will wait till the weekend to move back into the area and that cooler air mass will also bring with it the return of the sunshine.
