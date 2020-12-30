Zack: All eyes on the storm potential for New Year’s Eve

For New Year’s Eve a dynamic storm system will move out of Texas and into Louisiana by the afternoon and evening hours. This will set the stage for a round of showers and storms across the area with some of those storms possibly being severe. Currently the Storm Prediction Center has outlined our area in a slight risk - level 2 out of 5. This means a few storms will be capable of damaging winds or a tornado. It doesn’t look to be stormy all day long but there will be waves of rain and storms, especially during the afternoon and evening. There is the potential that the worst of the weather slides off to our east just ahead of the stroke of midnight.