Bruce: A wet end to 2020 with a strong stray storm possible

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain has been passing by on this end to 2020. The severe threat remains though 11pm but appears to be farther north and west of the area. We can’t write it off as we need to stay weather aware.
This risk will bring the chance for severe weather with a stronger storm or 2 capable of producing tornadoes, gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Now this threat will be in the form of storm clusters rather than a continuous line so not all locations will experience a storm this evening but the threat remains elevated for everyone.
As we get closer to midnight and ringing in 2021, there are signs the weather conditions will improve. The severe weather threat will quickly be ending and any of the heavy storms will be exiting the region. There is the chance we do have a few lingering showers around but at least the worst of the weather should be behind us come the stroke of midnight.
Looking into the first few days of 2021, New Year’s Day brings a much improved forecast as we flip back to dry weather. It will still be rather mild behind this first front as highs remain near 70 but less humid conditions and some sunshine returning to the forecast will make for a nice day overall. By the weekend the winter chill does return as highs fall back into the 50s and lows dip into the 30s and 40s. I do see some clouds hanging on early Saturday before full sun returns to the forecast.
