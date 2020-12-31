Gov. Edwards: Some pharmacies to receive COVID-19 vaccines next week for those 70 and older

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Governor John Bel Edwards announced that 100 pharmacies will begin receiving COVID-19 vaccines for people ages 70 and older next week. More healthcare workers will also be able to receive the vaccine.
The participating pharmacies were randomly selected, according to Gov. Edwards.
“We’re going to learn lessons, we’re going to realize there are things we can do better and we’re going to incorporate all of those lessons to improve efficiency,” Edward said.
Appointments will be required. Edwards added they’ve witnessed other states with hours-long wait.
Louisiana can expect to receive 28,275 Pfizer and 27,400 Moderna vaccines. More than half of these will go to long-term care facilities.
According to Edwards, no one in the state has had a significant adverse reaction to the COVID-19 vaccines and encouraged everyone to get one.
He addressed the significant rise in positivity rates and hospitalizations.
“We’re going in the wrong direction in Louisiana.” “There is light at the end of the tunnel,” Edwards said.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.