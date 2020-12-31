LSU F Darius Days proves he can contribute in several different ways

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While true freshman Cameron Thomas stole the headlines with a career-high 32 points for LSU against Texas A&M, veteran Darius Days recorded his second double-double of the season.
The junior forward had 18 points and a team-high 10 rebounds in the 77-54 win for the Tigers (6-1, 1-0 SEC) over the Aggies (5-2, 0-1 SEC), proving he can not only shoot from the outside but also do some dirty work in the paint.
“Just adding more things to my game,” said Days. “Not just relying on my three-point shot all the time. Getting little putbacks, post-ups, hook shots, stuff like that. Being more of a leader on the court. Adding more things to my game. It’s going to help me in the long run and with this team as well.”
LSU will hit the road to Gainesville, Fla. on Saturday, Jan. 2 to take on the Florida Gators at 1 p.m. on CBS.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.