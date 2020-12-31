LSU FB Tory Carter announces he’s not returning for another season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU’s favorite headbanger is moving on to a new chapter.
Senior fullback Tory Carter could have returned to the Tigers for one more season but announced Wednesday, Dec. 30, on social media that he is now preparing for the NFL and an opportunity at pro football.
Carter certainly endeared himself to fans during the Tigers’ 2019 National Championship with his fierce style of play, attitude, and eye black.
Carter was a hybrid player for the Tigers, serving as a fullback and tight end. He also played on special teams. He played in a total of 42 games at LSU.
