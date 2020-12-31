Saints RB Alvin Kamara named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

Kamara is also the fourth player in NFL history with six total touchdowns in a game. He’s the first since Gale Sayers (4 rushing TDs, 1 receiving TD, and 1 punt return) in 1965. His 155 rushing yards are a career-high. He now has 21 total touchdowns on the season, which is a Saints franchise record. He also has a career-high 83 catches this season.