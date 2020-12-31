Saints RB Alvin Kamara named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

METAIRIE, La. (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been named the NFC Offensive Player of the Week after his record-tying performance in the team’s win over the Vikings. It is Kamara’s first time winning the honor.
Kamara had 22 carries for 155 yards and six touchdowns in the Saints’ 52-33 victory. His six rushing touchdowns set a new franchise record and tied Ernie Nevers (1929 Chicago Cardinals) for the most in a game in NFL history.
Kamara is also the fourth player in NFL history with six total touchdowns in a game. He’s the first since Gale Sayers (4 rushing TDs, 1 receiving TD, and 1 punt return) in 1965. His 155 rushing yards are a career-high. He now has 21 total touchdowns on the season, which is a Saints franchise record. He also has a career-high 83 catches this season.
