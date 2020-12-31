Sparse New Year’s Eve Crowds In Quarter, Amid Official Warnings to Stay Home

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Sparse crowds in the French Quarter trying to have a good time,in spite of new Covid restrictions. Among them are some Sugar Bowl fans who are witnessing a far different French Quarter then they saw previously.
It’s New Year’s Eve and though crowds are down, spirits are up.
It’s also the day before a national championship playoff Sugar Bowl pitting Clemson against Ohio State.
“it’s pretty much dead compared to 2015,” said Ohio State fan Brian Hill.
Both teams have been here before, Clemson just last year. When they lost to LSU in the national championship game,”
“Look at the street, we can walk. Last year you could walk there were thousands of people the streets were full,” said Clemson fan Travis Chapman.
That is certainly not the case this year. Most of the French quarter streets are closed and tow trucks are busy removing cars belong to the few who came to celebrate.
“Stay home- I mean why bother, it pains me to say that because there’s so many wonderful business in the French Quarter who been hurting,” said city councilmember Kristin Palmer.;
Normally bourbon street would be bustling with liquor delivery trucks on New Year’s Eve, this year there’s just a smattering but people say they’re gonna press on in spite of bar closures.
“It’s different but it’s OK you can still have fun walk around and see the town, I love that,” said Gina Villasenor, a visitor from Miami.
Urban league president and former mayor Marc Morial, hopes for a better 2021, and stepped up vaccine distribution.
“It’s going to take a triple warp speed plan and I think the incoming Biden administration is working on that,” he said.
With only 3000 people being allowed into the dome for tomorrows Sugar Bowl, Clemson and Ohio State fans will do all they can to try and help their teams.
“It’s going to be different it’s gonna be weird but I want to be there,” said Hill.
Meantime they will try and celebrate New Year’s Eve in one of the worlds great party cities, in spite of the fact that bars that don’t sell food will be closed to indoor seating, and the rest will close at 11 pm, an hour before the start of the new year.
“I’m excited for 2021 let’s see what happens,” said Villasenor.
Some religious groups have been discussing coming down to Jackson Square for tonight’s rally. City Council member Kristin Palmer says she hopes they stay home. The NOPD will be actively trying to keep crowds around Jackson Square to below 150 people.
