Zack: 2020 ends with a severe weather threat

Looking into the first few days of 2021, New Year’s Day brings a much improved forecast as we flip back to dry weather. It will still be rather mild behind this first front as highs remain near 70 but less humid conditions and some sunshine returning to the forecast will make for a nice day overall. By the weekend the winter chill does return as highs fall back into the 50s and lows dip into the 30s and 40s. I do see some clouds hanging on early Saturday before full sun returns to the forecast.