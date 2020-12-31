Zack: 2020 ends with a severe weather threat

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - You couldn’t script the end of 2020 any better than with the weather forecast coming up for your New Year’s Eve.
This morning we are seeing some shower activity developing across the area but overall these are light, sprinkling showers at best. The warm and humid air mass now in place is also creating some patchy fog in spots.
The bigger story for today will be the storm risk that will develop later this afternoon continuing into this evening. This risk will bring the chance for severe weather with the stronger storms capable of producing tornadoes, gusty winds and heavy rainfall. Now this threat will be in the form of storm clusters rather than a continuous line so not all locations will experience a storm today but the threat remains elevated for everyone.
As we get closer to midnight and ringing in 2021, there are signs the weather conditions will improve. The severe weather threat will quickly be ending and any of the heavy storms will be exiting the region. There is the chance we do have a few lingering showers around but at least the worst of the weather should be behind us come the stroke of midnight.
Looking into the first few days of 2021, New Year’s Day brings a much improved forecast as we flip back to dry weather. It will still be rather mild behind this first front as highs remain near 70 but less humid conditions and some sunshine returning to the forecast will make for a nice day overall. By the weekend the winter chill does return as highs fall back into the 50s and lows dip into the 30s and 40s. I do see some clouds hanging on early Saturday before full sun returns to the forecast.
