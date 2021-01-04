LIST: La. pharmacies issuing COVID-19 vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - LDH has published a list of participating pharmacies, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov.
Eligible residents must contact a participating pharmacy and make an appointment at the pharmacy. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. Do not arrive at a location without an appointment.
