LIST: La. pharmacies issuing COVID-19 vaccine

Thousands of vaccine doses arrive at La. pharmacies
By Nicole Mumphrey | January 4, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST - Updated February 8 at 4:54 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - LDH has published a list of participating pharmacies, along with their locations and contact information, on its website: covidvaccine.la.gov.

Eligible residents must contact a participating pharmacy and make an appointment at the pharmacy. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated. Do not arrive at a location without an appointment.

