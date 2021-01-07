Suspended OHSEP director crashed into parked car, was asleep when police found him

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness Director, Collin Arnold, was arrested on drunk driving charges, according to Orleans Parish Jail records.
Reports say he was booked at 7:53 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 7.
According to the arrest report, Arnold’s car struck a parked vehicle, and he was asleep behind the wheel of his vehicle with the engine still running.
When the officer arrived, he shook Arnold to wake him up and smelled a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.
The report says Arnold’s speech was slurred, he spoke in incomplete sentences, and “had droopy eyes, as if he was about to fall asleep again.”
Arnold faces an additional charge of careless driving.
