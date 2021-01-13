Decomposed stingray has been on New Orleans sidewalk since late December

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A decomposed stingray was spotted on a sidewalk in New Orleans, and had reportedly been there since December 2020.
A tweet began circulating on Jan. 13, 2021, of a decomposing stingray on Broad Street.
User Kallie Tiffau warned others not to mess with the potentially cursed creature, saying “just take your selfie and leave.”
No thanks.
But the plot thickens.
Reddit user Legoflower posted the same stingray on Dec. 20, accompanied by a smaller ray on its back. The user says they called 311 to have the animal picked up and the city reportedly told them they would not.
