Scalise pens op-ed in WSJ: ‘Politics has no place for violence’

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Nearly a week after a Trump rally turned violent in Washington D.C., House Republican Whip Steve Scalise says he’s still angry. In an op-ed published in the Wall Street Journal, Scalise denounced the violence at the Capitol, drawing on his experience as a victim of a “politically motivated gunman” at a baseball shooting.
Scalise stresses that politicians on both sides of the aisle “must have the moral clarity to call [violent rhetoric] out whenever it is spoken.”
“President Trump should have denounced the attack unequivocally as it was taking place,” he wrote.
“What happened last Wednesday went well beyond any candidate’s legal right to contest an election and is another glaring sign that public discourse has gotten out of control. With only days to go until President-elect Biden’s Inauguration, our national temperature is far too high. A powder keg had been smoldering long before Wednesday’s events. For the sake of our country, politicians and media figures—of both parties—have to tone down their rhetoric,” he continued.
Scalise compared last Wednesday’s riots to a shooting in 2017 at a congressional baseball practice. A shooting in which Scalise was one of four victims of a gunman who he says was “heavily influenced by the demonization of congressional Republicans by some Democratic politicians.”
“I urge all Americans to resist throwing fuel on the fire. Given practical considerations, I believe that both the impeachment process and calls to invoke the 25th Amendment represent just that—more fuel on this raging inferno,” Scalise says.
