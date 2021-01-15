BRUCE: A Fantastic Friday And Chilly Weekend Ahead

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Your Friday will be beautiful but breezy and chilly. It’s nice if you are dressed for it. Highs will reach the upper 50s, which is about 10-15 degrees colder than yesterday afternoon.
We’ll be sunny and cool for the weekend as well. Highs will only top out in the mid 50s. No rain is in the weekend forecast. In fact, sunny conditions will continue for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday with highs reaching near 60.
Next week we will warm up to the upper 60s and low 70s as we wait on our next cold front. That front may spark up some rain on Thursday.
