Federal watchdogs open probe of response to Capitol riot

The inquiries, undertaken by the inspectors general for the departments of Justice, Homeland Security, Interior and Defense, could result in searing criticism of the government’s handling of a deadly breach at the Capitol in which armed loyalists of Trump overran the police and came in close contact with elected officials. The reviews will encompass everything from whether the FBI adequately shared information with other law enforcement agencies about the potential for violence to how the Pentagon mobilized for the Jan. 6 crisis.