‘It was worth the tear gas’: La. man faces criminal charges for entering U.S. Capitol

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United States District Court for the District of Columbia has filed a criminal complaint against a Lafayette man for entering the Capitol building during the Jan. 6 events.
Court documents say Vaughn Gordon posted photographs on Facebook from inside the rotunda of the U.S. Capitol. The photographs were provided to law enforcement. The pictures showed Gordon taking a selfie outside of the Capitol wearing goggles, and inside the Capitol with goggles around his neck with the caption “Live inside the Congress building. It was worth the tear gas[.]”
Officials were able to review Gordon’s operator’s license photograph and confirm his identity.
Additional posts from his Facebook page described being at the U.S. Capitol, including one alleging that at some point, officers ushered people into the building and that he was never asked to leave, but was limited to the Rotunda area of the building.
Court documents say additional pictures were located by law enforcement officials showing Gordon in front of the George Washington statue in the Rotunda, and unidentified people in front of the Roger Sherman statue.
Gordon faces one charge of knowingly entering a restricted building and one of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in the Capitol buildings.
According to court records, Gordon was released on bond, but cannot leave the Western District of Louisiana without permission. He will have a virtual hearing with the Federal Court in D.C. on Jan. 22.
