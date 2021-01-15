Low wind chills Saturday morning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The holiday weekend will feature cold starts each morning right into Monday. Freezes or near freezes likely most areas away from the lake. Sunday morning lows could get close to 32 on the immediate South Shore with a freeze likely on the West Bank. The days will be sunny and cool with temperatures in the 50s.
A few clouds are possible on Sunday as a weak front passes through but otherwise lots of sun is expected.
Temperatures will warm considerably by the middle of next week. No rain is expected until possibly later next week.
