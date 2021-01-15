NASA’s hot fire test to be heard for many miles today

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - History is set to be made this weekend at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Mississippi.
A hot fire test as part of the Artemis program is scheduled between a 4 - 6 p.m. window Saturday, January 16.
This one-of-a-kind core fire is the final test to start a new era of space exploration through NASA’s Space Launch System rocket.
The full hot fire test will start up all four RS-25 engines creating quite a noise spreading for many miles. The Stennis Space Center said in a tweet, a 60-mile radius from the site could possibly experience elevated decibel levels.
This means areas as far away as New Orleans and Covington could hear some rumbling but a closer area within 30-miles of Stennis is most likely to experience the more pronounced noise.
When complete, the Space Launch System will be the world’s most powerful rocket taking a man and a woman to the moon by the year 2024. The core test Saturday is a major accomplishment towards the future of the Artemis mission.
