Reward offered in shooting death of Pascagoula teen

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A $2,500 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed a 16-year-old Pascagoula boy earlier this month.
Travis Reddix was found with multiple gunshot wounds at 11:20 p.m. on Jan. 3 when officers responded to a shooting in the 3000 block of Eden Street. He died shortly after despite lifesaving attempts from the officers.
On Friday, Jan. 15, police said the reward is being offered by Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers for any information leading to the arrest of a suspect in the teenager’s death. Police say they have several leads and are actively investigating the case.
Tips can be submitted anonymously to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.
