Saints Taysom Hill & Latavius Murray miss second consecutive practice

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - There was no change to the Saints injury report for Thursday practice. That means Taysom Hill (knee) and running back Latavius Murray (quad) both missed for the second consecutive day.
Murray and Hill are two very important components to the Saints power running game. Cornerback Patrick Robinson (hamstring) missed practice again as well.
Defensive end Trey Hendrickson (neck), tight end Jared Cook (back) and tackle Terron Armstead (elbow) were all limited once again.
