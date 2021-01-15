Source: Jazz Fest postponed until the fall

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A source confirms that the Jazz and Heritage Festival will be postponed until the fall.
This comes after French Quarter Festival organizers announced that the festival would be moving to the fall due to the pandemic.
Jazz Fest organizers have not made a formal announcement yet but a source says the festival will take place in October.
Both the French Quarter Festival and Jazz Fest were cancelled in 2020 because of the coronavirus.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.