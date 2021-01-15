Tackling domestic violence a top priority for newly-elected Orleans D.A.

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The newly-elected district attorney for the city of New Orleans says he believes he’s been given a mandate to reform criminal justice.
Jason Williams is making it clear that tackling domestic violence will be a top priority. He says he’s confident he will serve out his term in spite of a federal tax case.
“I think people want to be safe and when you talk about safety they know the difference between the number of convictions and how they feel when they to go to their car at night,” Williams said.
Williams says another one of his top priorities is dealing with juvenile crime.
Due to COVID and virtual learning, a lot of kids may be slipping through the cracks. He says he’s determined to keep as many of them as he can away from the adult justice system.
“If ADAs are trained in the juvenile justice system they can add more restraints and more requirements than they would ever get in the adult setting,” Williams said.
Williams embarks on this mission as he awaits trial on an 11-count indictment, which charges him with tax fraud.
If Williams is convicted of tax fraud, his first assistant, Bob White, will take over. That could be a problem.
The state constitution says whoever serves as DA is required to live in the Parish for two years. White currently lives in Plaquemines Parish where he formerly served as first assistant DA.
If something were to happen, forcing White to take over, and he hasn’t yet fulfilled the two-year requirement, Governor John Bel Edwards will appoint a DA.
Williams is also establishing a civil rights division and plans to tackle domestic violence. He plans to go after grant money to help pay for his initiatives.
“I’m really excited about it,” Williams says. “I think my three-year-old is less excited because I’ve seen them only about three hours this week.”
