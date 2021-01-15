Very windy Friday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A front will cross the area overnight bringing highs back into the 50s with a gusty breeze on Friday. By afternoon winds could gust over 40 mph especially south of hte lake.
The weekend looks mostly sunny with chilly starts and cool afternoons. Morning temperatures north and away from the Lake will be around freezing. On the immediate south shore, morning temperatures will start around 40.
Highs will reach the 50s Saturday and Sunday, and could be near 60 on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
We will warm up again next week with highs in the upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rain may return by late next week but not until then.
