LSU pitcher/tight end Nick Storz decides to focus on football full-time

BATON ROUGE, La. (LSU) - LSU pitcher/tight end Nick Storz has decided to end his baseball career in order to focus on playing football full-time for the Tigers.
Storz, a right-hander from Brooklyn, N.Y., was selected out of high school by Detroit in the 31st round of the 2017 MLB Draft, but elected to enroll at LSU.
He was a member of the LSU pitching staff for three seasons (2018-20); however, injuries limited his appearances on the mound. He pitched effectively in LSU’s pandemic-shortened 2020 season, appearing in six games out of the bullpen while posting a 1.04 ERA in 8.2 innings with three walks and nine strikeouts.
The 6-6, 262-pound Storz began working out with the LSU football squad in the summer of 2020 and made the team as a tight end. He was in the starting offensive lineup for the Tigers’ season finale against Ole Miss, and he played in all 10 games as a member of the punt coverage unit.
