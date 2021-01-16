Nicondra: Cold weather settles back in for the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - We’ll need to stay bundled up as cold and dry air hang around for the next couple of days. Lots of sunshine makes for some nice afternoons, but temperatures remain chilly with highs in the 50s during the day. Overnight lows drop into the 30s both sides of Lake Pontchartrain. You probably want to hold on to the lip balm as well with with dew points in the 20s and even teens not too far away.