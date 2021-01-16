No. 5 LSU tops No. 6 Arkansas for second-straight week

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (WAFB) - A week after the LSU gymnastics team bested Arkansas in the PMAC, the Tigers took down the Razorbacks again inside Barnhill Arena on Friday, Jan. 15.
LSU (2-0, 1-0 SEC) won 197.275 - 196.625.
LSU freshman Haleigh Bryant scored a 39.600 in her all-around debut. She scored a 9.85 on vault, a career-high 9.90 on bars, a 9.90 on beam, and a 9.95 on floor.
LSU will be back in the PMAC on Friday, Jan. 22, to host Georgia at 7:15 p.m. The meet can be seen on the SEC Network.
