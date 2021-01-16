Pandemic, historic storm season prompts unprecedented need for food

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -As Louisiana, and the rest of the country, begins a new year, the need for food in South Louisiana is still at an all time high.
Food pantries like Second Harvest say 2021 will present additional challenges after dealing with a pandemic and the busiest hurricane season on record.
2020 was a year filled with incomparable struggles; a pandemic that tanked the economy and left millions out of work.
Second Harvest Food Bank CEO Natalie Jayroe says nothing comes close to 2020.
“We saw a sudden unprecedented need. Almost overnight we were hit with a doubling and tripling of people who were affected by unemployment,” said Jayroe.
For south Louisiana and other areas along the Gulf Coast, multiple hurricanes caused billions of dollars in damage.
Jayroe says since the beginning of the COVID emergency in March of 2020, their team has provided the equivalent of 46 million meals across 23 parishes, pushing their resources as far as they could go.
At the end of 2020, Second Harvest was facing a “food cliff” with some federal funding drying up, meaning no more massive distribution events like the ones held at former Zephyr Field. But Jayroe says additional funding has just come through.
“We had no idea if they were going to recommit to helping us. We’ve just gotten word in the last week that that’s going to happen, but it will probably be another couple of weeks before we see it.”
In the meantime, organizers say it’s the thousands of volunteers and donations from the community that are the reason their mission continues.
“It’s really been incredible to watch some of these relationships grow with the volunteer and with the people we serve. In a time of no connection, we’re able to come together.”
