Saints lineman Will Clapp out with COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - He may not be a core player by definition, but Will Clapp has carved out a solid role along the offensive line.
However, he won’t play this weekend according to The NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Clapp has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.
He will miss Sunday’s game against the Bucs.
Unlike Alvin Kamara’s case, Pelissero is reporting there were no high-risk close contacts identified with Clapp.
So there’s optimism Clapp will be the only one ruled out.
