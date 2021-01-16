Simple & Delicious Saints Tailgate Pizza Stuffed Garlic Rolls Recipe

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A delicious snack during the big game is always a winning play, but you don’t need to put a lot of practice into making your favorite tailgate foods if you keep it simple.
Lynn Krieger, with rootsandbulb.com, is making your tailgate preparations easy with her delicious Pizza Stuffed Garlic Rolls that couldn’t be easier to make before the big matchup. You can find her recipe here at her website rootsandbulb.com.
