5-year-old shot and killed in St. Rose

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says a 5-year-old boy was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in St. Rose.
Deputies and EMS responded to a call around 12:30 p.m. of a 5-year-old male shot inside of a home in the 300 block of Mockingbird Lane. When they arrived at the scene, they found the boy with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to University Medical Center where he later died.
The shooting remains under investigation. A family member who was at home at the time of the incident is cooperating with the investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to Detective Sergeant Thomas Plaisance at (985) 783-1135 or (985) 783-6807.
