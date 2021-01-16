Zack: A sunny but chilly January weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s January and it will most certainly be feeling like it this weekend as sunshine does make for some nice weather as long as you’re dressed for it.
A cold start this morning gives way to a chilly day ahead. Highs will climb into the middle 50s under an abundance of sunshine. There will be a brisk breeze through the day so even in the sun, you will most likely need that jacket into the afternoon hours.
Tonight we dip close to freezing in many locations away from Lake Pontchartrain. I think the North Shore bottoms out around 30 with those south of the lake falling to about 36. The usual protection of the plants, pets and people should be taken tonight in all areas except for maybe right along the immediate south shore of the lake.
Good news on your Saints Sunday, no rain is expected but there will be periods of clouds as another upper disturbance swings through the area. Depending on exactly how much those clouds block out the sun, it does look as though highs climb to around 59 or 60. This will make for a nice Sunday forecast to get ready to beat the Bucs.
If you like warmer weather, we will finally get a stretch of upper 60s and low 70s for highs heading into the middle to end of next week. Unfortunately those warmer temperatures will also bring increasing moisture and eventually some rain chances.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.