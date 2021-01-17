LDH: 2,500 new cases of COVID-19 reported Wednesday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - The Louisiana Dept. of Health is reporting more than 374,000 cases of Coronavirus in the state.
As of Wednesday, Jan. 20, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following cases for the state:
- 374,582 total cases (2.536 new cases)
- 8,383 deaths (59 additional deaths)
- 1,858 patients in the hospital
- 243 patients on ventilators
- 320,025 patients recovered (as of Jan. 20)
LDH has released stats on the number of COVID-19 vaccines administered. So far, 267,720 doses have been administered as of Jan. 19.
35,589 people have received the second shot to complete their vaccination.
Vaccine information is updated on Tuesday and Thursday here.
On Saturday, Jan. 16, LDH confirmed the state’s first identified case of the COVID-19 variant, SARS-CoV-2 B.1.1.7., frequently referred to as the U.K. variant because it is prevalent in the United Kingdom, in an individual in the Greater New Orleans area.
This variant spreads more easily from one person to another than other viral strains currently circulating in the United States, though It has not been shown to cause more severe disease. Health experts believe current COVID-19 vaccines are effective against the variant strain.
“LDH has confirmed the state’s first case of the more contagious COVID-19 variant that has been identified in the United Kingdom, and it is urgent that everyone double down on the mitigation measures that we know are effective in reducing the spread of the virus,” said Gov. Edwards. “It was always a matter of time before this new strain of the virus would reach Louisiana, which is why our state health experts have been monitoring cases and working with the CDC to prepare. There is no such thing as taking this too seriously. Our case counts and hospitalizations are increasing daily and deaths from COVID have reached an alarming rate. I implore everyone to wear a mask, avoid people and places that are not implementing the mask mandate, social distance, wash your hands frequently and do not go around anyone if you are sick. Even with the vaccines available, controlling our behavior with the measures that are proven to help keep us safe is our best defense against spreading this virus to our family, friends and throughout our communities.”
The Department conducted a case investigation and contact tracing to identify, inform and monitor anyone who was in close contact with the individual, who has a reported history of travel outside of Louisiana. However, the variant strain has been detected in at least 15 other states and is likely circulating in Louisiana as well.
Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Jan. 12 that Louisiana would remain in a modified Phase 2 in the COVID-19 recovery process. This will remain in effect until at least Feb. 10.
For bars in parishes above 5 percent positivity, bars are closed to indoor sales and consumption but open for outdoor consumption at tables only and at 25 percent capacity, with a maximum of 50 people. Social distancing is required. Take-out and delivery will still be available.
Retail businesses may open at 50% capacity, except for essential businesses
Click here to read the Governor’s updated order.
Louisiana doubled the number of pharmacies that were administering the Coronavirus vaccine. More than 200 locations have received limited doses.
Those vaccines will be available only for people 70 years old and above and ambulatory/outpatient care personnel.
Patients must call and make an appointment at the pharmacy. Patients who arrive without an appointment will not be vaccinated.
The city of New Orleans, unlike the rest of the state is in a modified Phase 1. That took effect on Jan. 8 and will last for at least three weeks.
The positivity rate in New Orleans is currently 5.9 percent as of Jan 20.
Gatherings and special events will not be allowed except for people who live together in a single household.
- All indoor activities will be reduced to 25% of permitted occupancy.
- Indoor and outdoor sporting events will be reduced to 4% of permitted occupancy.
- Tables – at restaurants, or outdoor seating at bars or breweries – will be limited to 6 people and everyone must be from the same household. Bars and breweries can serve alcoholic beverages through drive thru, takeout, curbside pickup
Not allowed:
- Concert halls
- Amusement parks
- Fairs and festivals
- Arcades
- Indoor playground and play centers
- Second lines and parades
- Dance clubs
- Adult live entertainment venues
“We need everyone’s cooperation to slow the spread and save lives immediately. If you can work from home, work from home. If you have a playdate, dinner party, sleepover, barbeque, visit to a relative or other gathering scheduled, please cancel it. There is a light at the end of the tunnel with vaccines underway in Louisiana, but vaccines only work for those who are alive to receive them.,” said Dr. Jennifer Avegno, Director of the New Orleans Health Department.
For a full list of current guidelines, visit the website here.
In Jefferson Parish, the positivity rate is currently 12.2 percent while St. Tammany is 14.0 percent positivity.
Positivity rates are updated on Wednesday.
