Police investigate homicide in St. Roch neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are working a fatal shooting in the 2700 block of Marigny St. That is in the St. Roch area.
The victim was discovered with an apparent gunshot wound and pronounced dead on scene around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
No additional information is available at this time.
If you have any information on this fatal shooting, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
