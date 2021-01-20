Bruce: Another Spring Feel As Highs Hit 70°-Patchy Morning Fog Returns

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Temperatures will remain above average over the next 7 days.The coolest day will be Saturday with highs struggling to get out of the 50s. That won’t last long as Sunday temps rise back to the lower 70s. I see no freezing temperatures over the next 7-10 days.
As for today, we’ll see highs near 70° again.with a mix of clouds and sun. The best chance for rain will be on Friday ahead of the cold front with scattered showers likely to develop. Drier skies can be expected for the weekend, but we’ll keep the clouds around.
Morning fog will be touch and go over the next week with above normal temperatures and humidity. A few more showers are possible early next week with another front.
