Foggy start Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Warm temperatures by January standards mean sea fog is possible Thursday morning. The fog chances may stick around off and on for the next week or so as temperatures remain well above normal.
By Thursday night a disturbance approaching from the west will bring a chance of rain for the entire area with the highest chances north of the lake. However most areas will see some rain by late Friday.
It will turn cooler and cloudy on Saturday with temperatures mostly in the 50s. There could also be some spotty rain around but a washout is not anticipated. Breezy and much warmer again by Sunday with temperatures back into the 70s.
