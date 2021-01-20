Longtime Amite fire chief dies from COVID-19 complications

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Amite Fire Chief Bruce Cutrer has died from COVID-19 complications, officials say.
According to a Facebook post from the Tangipahoa Parish government, Cutrer died overnight on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Tangipahoa Parish President Robby Miller has ordered flags be lowered to half-staff at all parish building in memory of the longtime chief.
“Chief Cutrer dedicated his life to the people of Tangipahoa Parish. For more than 50 years, he risked his life to help his friends, neighbors, and complete strangers in their hour of need, and as a community, we mourn the loss of this man who was truly a public servant,” Miller said.
Miller asks that flags remain at half-staff until the conclusion of funeral services for the Chief.
