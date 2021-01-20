Miss. native will be first woman to officiate Super Bowl

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi native Sarah Thomas will be the first woman to officiate in a Super Bowl.
The NFL announced their crew for Super Bowl LV, with Thomas serving as Down Judge.
“Her elite performance and commitment to excellence has earned her the right to officiate the Super Bowl. Congratulations to Sarah on this well-deserved honor.” said NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Troy Vincent, Sr.
Thomas is in her 6th season with the NFL after becoming the first full-time official back in 2015. In 2019, she became the first woman to officiate a playoff game.
Thomas is from Pascagoula. She was hired in 2007 to work college games and eventually became the first woman to work a college bowl game.
“They’re entitled to their opinion,” Thomas said of people who question her career choice. “But, if mentally and physically a women can do what the man’s job is then I don’t think gender should hold her back.”
