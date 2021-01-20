New Orleans Mayor watched the inauguration in chucks and pearls

New Orleans Mayor watched the inauguration in chucks and pearls
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell celebrated the inauguration of Vice President Kamala Harris in special Chuck Taylor shoes and pearls. (Source: Facebook)
By Mykal Vincent | January 20, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST - Updated January 20 at 5:19 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As many women did around the country on Jan. 20, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell watched the inauguration with some special accessories.

“Watching in my chucks and pearls!” she wrote on Facebook.

Congratulations President @JoeBiden 🤍 Watching in my chucks and pearls! From the first black woman to serve as Mayor...

Posted by Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Wednesday, January 20, 2021

The shoes were starred and striped and featured the nation’s first black vice president, Kamala Harris on one, and the city’s first black mayor herself on the other.

More: Inauguration fashion: Purple, pearls, American designers

Women were encouraged to wear pearls to symbolize wisdom and status on the historic occasion. One Facebook group used the wearing of the pearls as a way to celebrate together, even from afar.

Women planning to wear pearls on Inauguration Day

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.