New Orleans Mayor watched the inauguration in chucks and pearls

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As many women did around the country on Jan. 20, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell watched the inauguration with some special accessories.
“Watching in my chucks and pearls!” she wrote on Facebook.
The shoes were starred and striped and featured the nation’s first black vice president, Kamala Harris on one, and the city’s first black mayor herself on the other.
Women were encouraged to wear pearls to symbolize wisdom and status on the historic occasion. One Facebook group used the wearing of the pearls as a way to celebrate together, even from afar.
