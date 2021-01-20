Shelby: Patchy morning fog & mild temperatures

Above-average temperatures will continue for at least the next week. Saturday will be the exception where we could see highs struggle to get out of the 50s thanks to a cold front and cloudy skies behind a front. Even still, no freezes are expected for the next week on either side of the Lake.
As for today, we’ll see highs in the upper 60s with a mix of clouds and sun. The best chance for rain will be on Friday ahead of the cold front with scattered showers likely to develop. Drier skies can be expected for the weekend, but we’ll keep the clouds around.
Morning fog will be touch and go over the next week with above normal temperatures and humidity. A few more showers are possible early next week with another front.
