Southeast Louisiana levee leaders hail first Morganza to Gulf funds

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - South Louisiana residents hail this as a day they thought would never come.
After a nearly 30 year battle… Congress approved millions of dollars in spending for the Morganza to the gulf levee system.
It was first proposed nearly 30 years ago, a 90 mile levee system stretching from Lockport in Lafourche Parish almost to St. Mary Parish and cost was always a factor.
“This started way back in the 1990s and the price tag came in at $4 billion, way too high,” said Windell Curole, with the South Lafourche Levee District.
The South Lafourche levee district decided it couldn’t wait and built a 10 foot Levee to below Golden Meadow, but now Congress authorized more than $12 million toward building the Morganza to the Gulf system, to protect against 100 year hurricanes.
“Very happy. I have 4 1/2 years left and we’re starting a whole new chapter,” said Reggie Dupree with the Terrebonne Levee District.
Local levee leaders give credit to the Louisiana congressional delegation and congressman Steve Scalise, who made funding for the Morganza to the gulf project a priority when visiting the area after Hurricane Barry two years ago.
The original $4 billion Morganza to the Gulf price tag ballooned to $10 billion, but things changed when local levee leaders were able to show that adequate levees could be built at a fraction of the cost.
“They did some soil borings and determined they could drop the cost from $10 billion-$3 billion,” said Dupree.
Levee officials say the first project will likely rebuild an old flood gate on the humble Canal near Montegut, with more floodgates to be built in the future that could handle 20 foot storm surges.
“The big prize is the two coastal floodgates on the federal waterway both in Larose on the east side and West Houma on the west side,” said Dupree.
The projects will still require a 35 percent local match, but officials say we have cleared an important hurdle.
“The most difficult dollars are the first dollars,” said Dupree.
But they say continued funding approval in Congress, will be a year to year battle.
Local levee leaders say Congressmen Garrett Graves and Senator John Kennedy were also instrumental in securing the new Morganza to the gulf funding.
