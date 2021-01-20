St. Bernard Parish fireman fighting for his life against COVID

“We ask everyone to please keep one of our Brothers Chief Rory Miller in your prayers. He was admitted to North Shore Hospital last night. The men and women stand strong with you in this time in need. You are not alone and we are here for you and your family. You will over come this illness and we will be there every step of the way. One step at a time, one day at a time. We love you brother and keep fighting. We also want to thank Slidell Fire Dept for uplifting Our brothers spirits we really appreciate it and we are here for y’all if needed.”