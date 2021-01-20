’We miss him terribly.’ Families, New Orleans city leaders remember lives lost to COVID-19

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -With the sun setting on rows of white flags at Lafayette square, Wanda Guidry came to honor her father.
“He was the best thing that ever happened to our family and we miss him terribly, he died in the beginning from covid,” said Guidry.
She wrote his name on a flag, laying flowers down below, and a balloon to float above, but she wishes she could do so much more.
“I really want to do it Mardi Gras things because Mardi Gras was his favorite time of the year… to me it’s a blessing because it’s another way to show that you miss your family member and he’s missed terribly,” said Guidry.
New Orleans was one city of many across the country taking part in this moment of remembrance, these nearly 700 flags representing the lives of each New Orleanian who died from the virus.
“Ten months ago none of us could’ve imagined the state of our nation and the state of our world for that matter,” said Mayor Latoya Cantrell.
Cantrell pledging to never forget the lives lost, remembering the uncertainty and fear when New Orleans discovered its first few cases in March of 2020.
“On the front end we were told we could lose thousands, but because working together and our public safety team making the decisions that were necessary we know that we saved lives; however that’s 700, but the love we have for them and their loved ones have for them it will never diminish,” said Cantrell.
But for those still hurting, still mourning those who died in solitude, these flags are a little reminder this city will never forget them.
“It just is very hard for our family to accept the fact he had to die alone because he never left any of us alone ever,” said Guidry.
