Women wear pearls on Inauguration Day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - COVID-19 restrictions and tightened security will keep throngs of onlookers away from the inauguration ceremony. The founder of a Facebook group is finding a way to celebrate apart.
Pearls symbolize wisdom and status. Mallory Whitten a jeweler with M.S. Rau Antiques said, “For thousands of years pearls have been coveted Often symbolizing chastity and purity pearls are still considered a classic.”
Whether an antique or simple studs thousands of women plan to wear their pearls on Inauguration Day.
Hope Aloaye founded a Facebook group to gather people together in celebration.
“When you look at the picture you see all the men and then you see this gorgeous woman standing right there. She is in. She’s on the board and she has been able to break the second highest glass ceiling. How could we not celebrate that,” she said.
With COVID-19, huge parties and crowds weren’t possible, but Aloaye woke up in early December with an idea to get together on social media. She thought maybe she could gather 20,000.
“Not only do we have the 400,000 plus in the group, we have over 450,000 waiting to come in so right now it’s a full-time job between myself and my awesome moderators,” she said.
Women of all demographics share pictures and encouragement in the Wear Pearls on Jan. 20, 2021 feed.
Aloyae said it is important to her that the group stays positive.
“I had to take away the things that normally divide us. The color, the race, the religion, the political affiliation all the those were out. We are just women celebrating and supporting a woman,” she said.
Brian Brox is an associate professor of political science at Tulane University. He said Harris’s election is the result of many years of work.
“All of the preparations, all of the social movements, all of the hard work eventually manifested itself in them being able to elect their preferred candidates at the ballot box,” Brox said.
He said it is a very important moment in showing future generations their potential.
“When Joe Biden as President gives a State of the Union now behind him above him on the dais will be two women. Just that visual watched by millions of Americans on tv will show the significance of the strides that both women and particularly women of color have made,” according to Brox.
Aloaye, a 26-year Naval retiree, is excited about the kindness and generosity she is finding in the group.
“I belong to a lot of women’s groups and military groups I had to leave a lot of them because it’s just nastiness and nastiness to the point that we are forgetting that we are just humans. No matter where you stand you are a human being. We have to treat each other with kindness,” she said.
The encouraging words and generous blessings that Aloaye describes between the groups members gives her hope. She said, “I had a lady email me and I was reading the email and I was crying because she was basically at her whit’s end and just frustrated and she said thank you for creating something that got me through that day. She had made a post about how she needed uplifting and over 2000 women made comments on her post just giving her positive words.”
She also has members that are sponsoring classes providing all the girls with pearls so they can participate.
While Aloaye had originally planned to close the group after the Inauguration, she and her group of 20 moderators decided to keep it going.
“It’s empowered women empowering women supporting a woman. That woman can be me today or you tomorrow. Tomorrow we are celebrating our Madam Vice President , but again we are women and if we just say today this is what I need from all of you and I get that. You can’t beat that. You can’t even buy that,” Aloaye said.
Moderators are feverishly trying to get as many people as possible approved by inauguration time on, but even if you are not in the official group you can join in on social media with the hashtags #UnitedByPearls and #WearYourPearls.
Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include title of story.