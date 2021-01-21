Police identify person of interest accused of horse sex at City Park

Koshaun Baker, 23, is accused of allegedly having unnatural sexual relations with at least two horses in City Park. (Source: NOPD)
By Chris Finch | January 21, 2021 at 12:13 PM CST - Updated January 26 at 1:46 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police believe they have found a person of interest in a case involving a man having sex with at least two horses at City Park in December.

Police say Koshaun Baker, 23, could be connected to a crime caught on video during an investigation into sexual abuse of animals on Dec. 15 in the 1000 Block of Filmore Avenue.

Around 2:15 a.m., an unknown male wearing a striped shirt with a distinctive tattoo on his right arm entered a cluster of stables and committed unnatural sex acts with two horses.

This person is accused of sexually abusing animals in the City Park are. (Source: WVUE)

On Wednesday, detectives received a DNA hit for the person of interest and secured a buccal swab warrant for him.

Anyone with additional information on this incident or the pictured suspect is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free 1-877-903-STOP.

