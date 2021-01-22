Bruce: A Cloudy Damp Afternoon Ahead Plus A 50/50 Weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The widespread morning rain has turned into a few passing afternoon showers with many dry hours.
The rain chances are associated with a cool front that will keep our temperatures in the 60s today so it will be a cool and damp day to go along with the rain.
This front really won’t do much to better our weather for the upcoming weekend. In fact, it will stall right along the coast and move back north as a warm front late Saturday. That means more shower chances can be expected for Saturday as we remain on the cool side of the front with highs topping out right around 60.
Sunday will certainly be the better half of the weekend as a warm breeze blows in from the Gulf. This will send our highs well into the 70s and hopefully we can manage a little bit of sun to filter through the clouds. The really good news - rain chances do leave us for at least one day!
Come early next week it’s back to multiple days of rain potential. Timing these weak systems out days in advance is close to impossible but as of now, rain will come and ago until maybe a stronger front arrives by Thursday.
