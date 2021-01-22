Gloomy start to the weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Expect lots of clouds and even some sprinkles and/or drizzle to start off Saturday. The highest chances will be south of the lake. Temperatures will likely stay in the 50s most of the day around the lake but some 60s are likely for areas well inland. Little if any sun is expected.
Sea fog could form Saturday night and into Sunday followed by a much warmer breeze and a few peaks of sun. Temperatures will soar into the 70s by Sunday afternoon.
Two different storm systems will cross the area next week. One on Monday and the other on Wednesday. Both will bring a chance for rain or possibly a thunderstorm Wednesday. Cooler air finally returns by the end of next week to more typical late January temperatures.
