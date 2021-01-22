Rise in COVID-19 cases causes Holy Cross School to move to virtual learning

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Holy Cross School will be moving students to virtual learning due to a rise in COVID-19 cases, according to a letter sent to parents Friday afternoon.
School officials say they have seen a “disturbing trend” of increased COVID-19 cases in the past four days. They also have received word that community members have not been following COVID-19 safety protocols.
Beginning on Monday, January 25 students in grades 5th through 12th will move to online learning. Classes will follow the regular block period schedule from 8 a.m. until 2:45 p.m.
Holy Cross Primary, which is located on Elysian Fields, will continue with in-person classes.
