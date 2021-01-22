St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s office searching for woman missing since December

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. (WVUE) - The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a woman who has been missing since mid-December.
Deputies are searching for 32-year-old Tiffany Chatham of Chalmette. She was last seen in the Arabi and lower Ninth Ward areas. Deputies say she is known to frequent the two areas.
Chatham is described as a 5′1″ tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.
If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Chatham, they are asked to contact Detective Sgt. Donald Johnson at (504) 421-2706 or the Criminal Investigations Bureau at (504) 271-8477.
