Floats in the Oaks opens Thursday

“We’ve been thrilled to hear so many people were interested in such a fundraiser to support City Park. It made us even more excited to eventually announce this event knowing the public supported it. City Park is looking forward to being able to bring a little bit of Mardi Gras to the people of the area but to be able to do it safely as well. City Park will use the money raised by this fundraiser to remain operational for the coming months,” says Rob DeViney, COO, “so everyone can continue to enjoy the Park”.