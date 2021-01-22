Floats in the Oaks opens Thursday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Parades may be canceled, but Mardi Gras isn’t.
City Park is hosting Floats in the Oaks, a drive-through float-viewing fundraiser, and an opportunity to see iconic floats from various Mardi Gras krewes all in one place.
Vehicles will enter the park, similar to Celebration in the Oaks, and drive through a float-lined path to view a collaboration of Mardi Gras floats. The event will offer both nighttime and daytime ticket opportunities.
The event will take place Thurs., Feb. 4 through Sun., Feb. 14 from 5 - 10 p.m. on weekdays and 1 - 10 p.m. on weekends.
Tickets are $10 from 1 - 5 p.m. and $20 until 10 p.m. VIP add-on tickets are $15.
“We’ve been thrilled to hear so many people were interested in such a fundraiser to support City Park. It made us even more excited to eventually announce this event knowing the public supported it. City Park is looking forward to being able to bring a little bit of Mardi Gras to the people of the area but to be able to do it safely as well. City Park will use the money raised by this fundraiser to remain operational for the coming months,” says Rob DeViney, COO, “so everyone can continue to enjoy the Park”.
